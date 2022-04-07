Mayor’s Awards Ceremony 2022

The annual Mayor’s Awards Ceremony was held on 5th April 2022. The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo attended the Ceremony held at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall.
Following nominations from members of the public and endorsed by the Awards Board, His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, conferred fifteen Mayor’s Award as follows:
For his speedy and effective actions which saved a member of the public from drowning on 27th December 2021 at Queensway Quay, Mayor’s Award to Mr Nicholas Peliza
For his brave and selfless actions, performing CPR on a gentleman on 13th October 2021 in the area of Waterport Road, saving his life, Mayor’s Award to Mr Giovanni Rodriguez
For his brilliant record of ongoing commitment and dedications to our community, spanning a period of fifty-five years of voluntary service.
