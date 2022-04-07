Burst water pipe causes traffic chaos

The affected area from Curry and Sushi restaurant to Mons Calpe Roundabout, was closed to the public throughout Wednesday so that AquaGib engineers could attempt to fix the problem. Repair work was expected to last 24 hours.Traffic diversions were put into place by the Royal Gibraltar Police, however this did not stop the build-up of vehicles around the area in the morning. Due to the closure, traffic built up in other parts of the Rock, including Winston Churchill Avenue and even the Frontier.A spokesperson for AquaGib explained to PANORAMA that as of around 2pm, they did not know what the cause of the burst pipe was, but were trying to determine what the damage is.

