Thursday morning, an AquaGib spokesperson confirmed to PANORAMA that unfortunately, repair works did not go as planned and engineers are still working to complete repairs at Waterport Road by Watergardens.

The fault was found to be a corroded fitting on the Distribution Main. Damaged fitting has been removed and the Main has been cleaned ready to carry out repair.

Revised target resumption time for supply is estimated to be at 12:30hrs (07/04/22).