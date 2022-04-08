Kinder products being recalled locally

by PANORAMA reporter According to news reports, Kinder products in the UK are being recalled as a result of a connection with salmonella cases. The products affected include Kinder Surprise eggs.

PANORAMA decided to investigate yesterday morning to learn whether local supermarkets had also been affected by this issue.Eroski stores have been withdrawing most Kinder products from sale. Mr Daniel Massias of Eroski told us: “A withdrawal notice was received [on Wednesday], which was acted upon immediately by each manager, notifying us to remove almost all Kinder products from our shelves”.

