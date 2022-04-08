Burst water pipe repairs take longer than anticipated

by PANORAMA reporter On Wednesday morning, a burst water pipe on Waterport Road next to Watergardens caused chaos around the Rock, as traffic built up as far as the airport runway due to the road closing so that repairs could take place.

Repair work was estimated to take 24 hours, however as of yesterday [Thursday] morning it was still ongoing.An AquaGib spokesperson told PANORAMA yesterday morning that unfortunately engineers were still working to complete repairs at Waterport Road by Watergardens. “The fault was found to be a corroded fitting on the Distribution Main” they said, and noted that damaged fitting had been removed and the Main has been cleaned ready to carry out repair.”

08-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR