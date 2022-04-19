The Spring Flower Show has long been an important feature of Gibraltar’s cultural scene. After a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is set to return this month.

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society (GHS) has been busily preparing the Show. We met with Maurice Gache, Chairman of the GHS, to learn more about the upcoming Flower Show.Maurice told us that preparations for the Flower Show were going “slowly but surely”. This year there has been a change in setting: the Flower Show will be held in GEMA Gallery on Line Wall Road instead of the GHS’ traditional home, the John Mackintosh Hall.

