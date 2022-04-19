Government Publishes Bill to recognise British Sign Language as a language of Gibraltar

The Minister for Equality has today published a Bill that seeks to recognise British Sign Language as a language of Gibraltar. The purpose of this Bill is to facilitate the provision of sign language throughout the public sector.

Compliance with the new law will be monitored by the Minister for Equality and all Government departments, Agencies, Authorities and other Statutory bodies who will be required to report to the Minister.The Ministry for the Equality is already working on preparing guidance and will be working with all relevant departments to ensure that everyone understands that they are required to give effect to this legislation and how to do so properly ahead of the requirements becoming statutory so that everyone is properly prepared.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR