Change in approach at border sees certain individuals refused entry into Spain

A change in approach resulting in more stringent controls being carried out by Spanish police at the border were implemented on Monday [April 18] as non-Gibraltarian’s, including Third County Nationals and individuals who hold blue and magenta Gibraltar residence cards were being refused entry to Spain – apart from if they could provide evidence of travel bookings or hotel reservations.
Blue ID cards are held by UK nationals and EU citizens who were resident in Gibraltar as of 31 December 2020, whilst the magenta civilian registration cards were issued to UK nationals who became resident in Gibraltar after the transition period ended on December 31, 2020.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
20-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR