Falklands 40th Anniversary Plaque Unveiling

The service was attended by Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Gibraltar Heritage Trusts Dr Ferrell and the Friends of Gibraltar.On 2 April 1982, Argentine forces invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands. Three dayslater, on 5 April, a UK task force set sail to recapture the Islands and restore freedom for the Islanders.

