Spain must stop messing with nuclear submarines

This is not because of the protest per se but because of its poor timing and the reported suggestion that the sub should have gone to Rota instead.These protests are nothing new. The Spanish have long held geopolitical ambitions to control both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar. There are those in Spain who regard the presence of the UK and its Allies on the Rock as something that stands in the way of that ambition. So rather than see these submarine calls as normal cooperation between Allies and friends, they view them through the narrow prism of what they perceive to be their own national interest.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR