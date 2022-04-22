HM The Queen Platinum Jubilee Events

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the programme of events in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen.

The programme includes an exhibition produced by the Gibraltar National Archives and two street parties, one of which is an adaptation of the popular ‘Calentita’, renamed ‘Jubilita’. GCS is calling on members of the community to support the events that mark this 70th Anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne.

