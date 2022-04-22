Weather Advisory for Gale force winds

Southwesterly winds will increase through today to become strong during the afternoon and increasingly gusty and will continue to strengthen into this evening and overnight.

Mean speeds 22 to 30 knots and gusts 35 to 40 knots, but with some gusts increasing to Gale force and expected to reach between 40 to 45 knots. Winds will veer Westerly overnight and should ease below limits towards the end of the night.Travel conditions will become difficult at times, combined with some heavier and more prolonged outbreaks of rain.

22-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR