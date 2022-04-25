Special Olympics Gibraltar will soon be sending a team of 15 athletes to participate in the first ever Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games which kick off on the 14th May.

They will be amongst 550 athletes from 23 participating countries, including the USA, who will compete in 6 different sports on offer at the Games. Gibraltar athletes will feature in the swimming, athletics and bowling events along with a 5 a side team competing in a two-division football competition. The football team from Gibraltar will consist of Francis Avellano, Lee Guerreiro, Gianni Ochello, Giovanni Yeo, Jeremy Prescott, Jansen Gilbert and Nathan Borge under Coaches Brian Fernandez and Jeremy Baldachino, while John Joshua Buttigieg and Stephen Balban will be in the aquatics competition under coach Michael Mauro.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR