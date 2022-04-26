Launch of 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands Exhibition

An exhibition to mark the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands has been opened yesterday by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia. The exhibition has been curated by the Archivist Anthony Pitaluga and prepared by the Gibraltar National Archives. Its opening follows the unveiling of a commemorative plaque last week to honour Gibraltar’s role in the Falklands conflict.

Dr Garcia explained that the enduring and unbreakable bond between Gibraltar and the Falklands was cemented during the war to liberate the Islands. There were strong parallels between both places and many Gibraltarians saw their own situation reflected in the plight of the Falklands and defended their right to self-determination.

26-04-22