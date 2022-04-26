Spain obstructs US General in Gibraltar frontier tantrum

The news that the passage through the border of a US Army General and other military personnel was seriously disrupted by the Spanish authorities during Holy Week represents a serious escalation on the part of Madrid of their traditional obsession at visits to Gibraltar by the US military.

The American officer in question was pretty high ranking on this occasion. Reports in Spain point to General Marcus Bryant Annibale, who commands NATO’s Naval Strike and Support Forces (STRIKFORNATO) based in Oeiras, Portugal. The General reportedly arrived in Gibraltar on Holy Wednesday and was held up by Spanish officials at the border when he tried to go back into Spain on Good Friday.

26-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR