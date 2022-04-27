Chief Minister’s Message on Workers Memorial Day 2022 Remember the Dead. Fight for the Living.

Since I became the leader of the GSLP in April 2011, I pledged to ensure that we honoured the memory of all those injured or killed at work.

As a socialist party that has its roots in trade unionism in Gibraltar, the GSLP could not for one moment stand for anything less than the constant recognition of the need to protect working people at work.

It was for that reason that we took the decision, as soon as we were elected as the GSLP/ Liberal Government, to officially commemorate every 28th of April as Workers Memorial Day.

