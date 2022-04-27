Are Spanish practices afoot at the Spanish border?

The ongoing hassle at the border accorded to different nationalities by Spain could be a taste of things to come if there is no U.K.-EU treaty to regulate the future relationship of Gibraltar with the bloc.

Although Spain has always claimed strict enforcement of its EU obligations as a pretext to generate border difficulties, this time they could unfortunately have a legal basis for their actions.

At midnight on 31 January 2021, Gibraltar left the European Union together with the United Kingdom. Our departure should have led to the full application of the Schengen Border Code (SBC) warts and all.



27-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR