Appreciation - A Giant of Gibraltarian Journalism

by Mark Viales
There may be others who are more ostentatious and quicker to claim credit for their international reputation than the late Joe Garcia, my former editor. But I can tell you, as someone who has worked for several local media entities, PANORAMA stands out from its peers for its commitment to fine, critical and independent journalism.
This is no less due to Joe's tireless pursuit of press freedom and a sense of obligation to defend his homeland until his final editorial piece. He was a mentor - and so much more - who leaves a journalistic legacy that may never truly be replicated but will strive to protect the values he grew from seedlings.
