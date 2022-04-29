May Day Message 2022

As we celebrate Worker’s Day this year, it is wonderful to once again reunite with family and friends, with masks, social distancing and hand sanitizers slowly receding into the past.

However, even now, it is difficult to accurately quantify the effect that COVID 19 has had on our lives and doubtless, the effects of the pandemic will continue to play out for years to come. What is certainly true is that short term, one of the most serious consequences for our community is our greatly diminished economy, which has not only suffered from Covid 19, but has also been hard hit by Brexit.

29-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR