Technical Notice - Exchange and use of Gibraltar driving licences by Gibraltarian residents of Spain

HMGoG has noted the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Government of Spain not to extend the bridging measure on the recognition of UK and Gibraltar driving licences used in Spain by persons legally resident Spain.
This measure, contained in Spain’s Real Decreto-ley 38/2020, will therefore expire on 30 April 2022.
As HMGoG has repeatedly informed, this measure does not affect visitors to Spain driving with a UK or Gibraltar driving licence.
03-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR