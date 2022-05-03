ERG/AOP supports Unite May Day message

‘The Union is absolutely right in calling for a range of demands to be reflected in Government’s policies. Without satisfying basic requirements for equality, there can be none, and talk of diversity and non-discrimination becomes window-dressing. Effective planning against inequality and management of the economy need to be intertwined and meshed if one isn’t, in effect, to undermine the other.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR