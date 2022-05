The Government has published an Appropriation Bill which sets out the expenditure it will ask Parliament to approve for the financial year 2022/23.

This includes £623,954,000 in respect of the Consolidated Fund which is recurrent expenditure. There is an additional £66,862,000 being sought for the Improvement and Development Fund which covers capital projects.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR