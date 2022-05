The Government notes the statement from the GSD on the GSLP Liberal Government's ongoing reforms to deliver more transparency and provide more robust anti corruption structures in public life.

The GSLP Liberal Government is embarked on a deep reform of standards in Public Life.We have already created a ministry, long before Mr Azopardi's recent statements on this, specifically dedicated to this area of policy.

