Minister Cortes meets puzzle champion

Minster for Culture, John Cortes has met Gibraltarian Alma Belle Baharal to congratulate her on her excellent achievements at the recent National Championships for Puzzles in Spain.

Seven-year-old Alma, won 1st place in the Spanish National puzzle competition for 2022, in the Children A division. Alma completed her 100-piece puzzle in an extraordinary 13 minutes and 35 seconds. The competition was organised by AEPuzz who is the Spanish Puzzle Association. The championship took place from the 23rd to 24th April, in Ávila, Spain.

06-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR