New Pipe Major for Gibraltar’s Pipe Band

There is change atop of the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band which, at 106 years old, is the oldest marching band and the only pipe band on the rock: Pipe Major Tony Galliano stands down after over 40 years of service leading the band. Taking over from him is his Pipe Sergeant, Tarik El-Yabani.
Pipe Major Tarik El-Yabani grew up in the Sea Scouts, joining when he was 13. He began piping lessons at 16 and reached Pipe Sergeant several years later under Pipe Major Leslie Sene.
09-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR