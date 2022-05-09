Three expressions of interest received for Miss Gibraltar organisation

by MEGAN STRINGER
Since the Ministry of Culture announced earlier this year that they will no longer be organising the Miss Gibraltar beauty pageant as it considers it no longer appropriate for governments to organise beauty contests, they called upon event organisers interested in arranging the pageant - albeit at their own expense - to express their interest.
All costs to produce the pageant and ensure Miss Gibraltar’s participation at Miss World would have to be self-funded by the Producer, or funded via private sponsorship, confirmed a Government press release published in late March.
