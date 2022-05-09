Government regrets impromptu industrial action

HM Government of Gibraltar regrets the inconvenience that the public or visitors to Gibraltar may have experienced on account of the impromptu industrial action within the upper rock, cemetery, and/or environmental monitor teams, undertaken by members of Unite the Union and the GGCA – the former citing changes to their working terms and conditions.

The Government asserts that there have been no changes to any of its employees’ contractual terms and conditions and to this effect, has informed the unions of its desire to discuss any ancillary matters relating to the discharge of its members’ duties.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR