Talks breakthrough in London this week?

The eighth round of talks between the U.K. and the EU on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the latter open in London this week. This comes amidst mild expectations of a breakthrough following positive mood music from different parties to the negotiations.

No doubt the latest round must have involved intense preparatory work behind the scenes between the small Gibraltar team, together with the United Kingdom government.

TRADE

While it is correct to say that the U.K. already secured a treaty for itself, known as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), it is also true to say that it contains little of interest to Gibraltar.

