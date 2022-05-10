Unite and Government engage in meaningful negotiations regarding walkout

Following last Friday’s walkout by Unite membership working within Environmental departments; the Union met with Minister for Industrial Relations, Steven Linares yesterday morning to discuss the issues of concern that led to the walkouts from members working in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, Cemetery and Environmental Monitors.

Gillian Birkett, Regional Officer for Unite the Union Gibraltar told PANORAMA that concerns that members wanted to tackle ranged from non-payment of overtime to vacancies not coming out when previously they would have. She said: "In some areas, they won’t be able to carry out their day to day tasks because of not being able to work after hours - because of the non-payment of overtime."

