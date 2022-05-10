UN Decolonization Seminar in Saint Lucia this week

 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - 09:01
NO TERRITORY DELISTED IN 20 YEARS

The annual United Nations seminar on decolonisation will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in St Lucia. Gibraltar traditionally participates in this annual fixture which is a curtain-raiser for the formal sessions of the Committee of 24 in New York in June.

FOURTH DECADE

This is now the fourth decade for the eradication of colonialism (2021-2030) with not much progress to report in the other three. The main success was the removal of East Timor from the list and its emergence as an independent sovereign state on 20 May 2002.

