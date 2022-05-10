Reception for the Special Olympics Gibraltar Athletes

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted a reception for the athletes of the Special Olympics Gibraltar who will shortly be participating in The Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games.

15 athletes will be traveling to Malta on the 12th May returning on 18th May to compete in the Games amidst 550 athletes from 23 countries. They will be accompanied by National Director and Head of Delegation Annie Risso and the coaches of the four sports the Gibraltar athletes will compete in: swimming, athletics, bowling events and 5-a-side.

10-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR