Action Counters Terrorism event held in Gibraltar for first time

Gibraltar’s first ever Action Counters Terrorism (ACT) event is being held this week organised by the Royal Gibraltar Police and the UK’s National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO).

The 2-day event, happening today and yesterday for local business community focuses on briefings on a range of counter-terrorism/security-related topics that will be delivered by speakers from NaCTSO, the RGP, the CPNI and the City of London Police.

The event was opened yesterday morning by the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel and the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger at The Rock Hotel.

