OFT Consumer Protection WhatsApp facility

The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) is pleased to announce that as from yesterday, consumers will be able to communicate with the OFT’s Consumer Protection Team (the "Team") through the popular social media app, WhatsApp.

This shall allow consumers to easily reach out to the Team in relation to consumer related queries, to report any matters of concern and to make complaints against businesses. It is expected that this will attract a wider audience to engage with the Team, particularly younger consumers.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR