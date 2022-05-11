CYE-CYL Summer Challenge 2022

CYE-CYL is an acronym for Change your Energy, Change Your Life and pronounced as ‘Cycle’. CYE-CYL is a charity that was created to provide training and development programmes for young people to live with confidence, drive and ambition.

The Summer Challenge is a 3-week programme aimed at 12-15 year old and 16-20 year olds. Each week has a different theme which seeks to maximise exposure to many activities whilst also making it fun, engaging and inspiring for our young people. The first week is the Outdoor Challenge, where participants enjoy ziplining, mud trails, canoeing, archery, stargazing and much more at a residential in Spain.

11-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR