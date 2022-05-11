Carmen Gomez Diary

A quaint plaque on the wall by a ladies and gent toilets on the way to Lover`s Lane; which I don’t believe are any longer in use; reminds us of the niceties of years gone by.

This sign can be found at the beginning of Main Street high up on the wall; written in English and Spanish, very reminiscent of days gone by. I wonder if any of our readers recalls what the shop looked like in its day, or indeed whether it sold embroidered items, or offered a service of embroidery.

11-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR