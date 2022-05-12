Could Northern Ireland row affect Gibraltar talks?

It has emerged that a potential bust-up between the United Kingdom and the European Union over Northern Ireland may impact negatively on the Gibraltar negotiations.

The U.K. and the EU have been at loggerheads over the Northern Ireland Protocol many months. The U.K. argues that the agreement is not working and has threatened in that time to activate a formal suspension procedure. The latest suggestion is that the Johnson Government could well legislate in order to override the terms of the Protocol.

