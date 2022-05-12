STEM Week 2022- St Mary’s Lower Primary

The end of the spring term at St Mary’s Lower Primary School saw the children and school community celebrate STEM week.

During the week, the children enjoyed learning about leaders in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. They conducted investigations and experiments, explored the lives and successes of different STEM leaders and Year 2 undertook a home learning project.

Nursery immersed themselves in awe and wonder experiments such as creating magic milk, shooting balloons and seeing how different materials reacted when mixed together. They focused on the work of Robert Goddard - the ‘father of US rocketry’. Reception enjoyed exploring materials such as oobleck, following rainbow patterns using duplo, learning about Florence Nightingale and planting cress seeds.

