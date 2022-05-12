MONEYVAL "progress" for Gibraltar

Gibraltar has made "progress" on a wide range of issues and is pioneering the regulation of virtual assets, says the latest positive update from MONEYVAL in its Annual Report for 2021.

NOT EU

MONEYVAL is the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism of the Council of Europe. This is not an organisation of the European Union but a wider pan-European body made up of 46 Member States, many of which are not in the EU.

