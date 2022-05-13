GHA hosts Graduation Ceremony for Nursing Students

The GHA has hosted a Graduation Ceremony for three Nursing student cohorts who completed their degree courses with Kingston University during the last two years.

The postponement of graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19 has meant that this is a unique and special event, capturing three distinct cohorts in one ceremony.

The three-year programmes were entirely delivered and assessed locally by the School of Health Studies and practice partners within the Gibraltar Health Authority. Most of the students who successfully completed their studies in 2020 and 2021 were employed in Gibraltar soon after.

