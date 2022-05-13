WOMAN OF THE WEEK Danielle Morgan-Kent

This week’s Woman of the Week is 29-year-old Danielle Morgan-Kent. Born and raised in Gibraltar, three years ago, she took the plunge and quit her job to move to Spain and study at the Marbella Design Academy.

Explaining a little background about herself, Danielle said: "I have always enjoyed sketching and drawing and my grandmother was very creative and I think I got it mostly from her. I didn’t really do much for it for a long time."

COURAGE

Danielle noted that she put her love of fashion design aside for a long time and focused on other hobbies, such as volunteering in St John Ambulance, which she did for eight years. She then ended up working in the online gambling industry for ten years, however, as she got older, thought that wasn’t what she wanted to do for the rest of her life and that she really wanted to purse what she loved.

