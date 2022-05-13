GIBRALTAR TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE

On Monday 16th May we shall be having a total Lunar Eclipse that we can witness from Gibraltar, although it will be too low in the horizon during its mid stage, when the Moon starts passing the Earth's shadow, to actually witness the event in its entirety.

WHAT IS A LUNAR ECLIPSE?

Although scientifically a Lunar Eclipse has not the significance of a solar one. Yet we one can argue that it still proves to determine a number of factors related to our planet.

During a Total Lunar Eclipse, the Sun, Earth and Moon form a straight line. The Earth blocks any direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. The Sun is behind the Earth, so the Sun's light casts the Earth's shadow on the Moon. This shadow covers the entire Moon and causes a Total Lunar Eclipse.

William Recagno

President

Gibraltar Astronomical Society

