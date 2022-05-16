The history of GIBRALTAR’S BUILDINGS

by RYAN ASQUEZ The Shrine of Our Lady of Europe is one of Gibraltar’s most historic buildings. This structure has an incredibly rich history which dates back to the medieval period.

MOSQUEA small mosque or religious structure – today the Shrine – was constructed at Europa Point when Gibraltar was under Islamic rule. It is possible that a small village was founded there at some point; medieval Islamic ceramics have recently been discovered in the area.SPANISH SHRINE (1462-1704)When Gibraltar was conquered by the Kingdom of Castile in 1462, the small mosque or religious structure became the ‘Ermita de Nuestra Señora de Europa’ (‘the Hermitage of Our Lady of Europe’). A statue of Our Lady of Europe was subsequently installed within the new shrine.In 1540, when Gibraltar was raided by Turkish corsairs, the Shrine was attacked and the statue of Our Lady damaged by the invading forces.

