The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their fifth competition of the year at the Detached Mole. A total of 19 members took part in what ended as an above average event.

There was a high number of different species of bream caught, especially using the old faithful open conch system.The heaviest fish was caught by Dario Neale who successfully played and ably landed a 2.24kilo bonito on an extremely thin diameter line.

16-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR