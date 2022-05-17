Parliament pays tribute to Joe Garcia

With Parliament underway, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo began by paying tribute to PANORAMA editor, Joe Garcia; stating that he knows the whole house will have been saddened greatly by his untimely passing.

Mr Picardo noted that he was one of the leading figures of journalism in Gibraltar - most notably he had been recognised for his work with a state honour from HM the Queen with an MBE and the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour for his huge contribution to journalism in Gibraltar and to Gibraltar generally as a result.

