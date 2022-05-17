Treaty within touching distance Picardo tells Parliament

I am grateful for your leave to make a statement today on our continuing negotiations for a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union on Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU.

As Honourable members and the general public is aware, we have been embarked on these negotiations since October of last year.

We were unable to commence sooner as the European Union mandate for the negotiations was not finalised until early in that month.

The EU is a union of laws and as a result, its negotiators are unable to negotiate other than to a mandate agreed by its institutions. This is as provided for in EU law.

17-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR