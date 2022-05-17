Special Olympics Malta International Games

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) athletes hit the ground running on the first day of the Invitational Games in Malta on Sunday with their first medals coming in the bowling event.

After a spectacular Opening Ceremony in Valletta on Saturday night the Games started in earnest with Team Gibraltar participating in the athletics, football and aquatics events, and bowling where Dorian Zammit brought home the gold medal in the singles competition. Samyr Annakar was close behind in silver medal position. Shane Martinez and Marvin Zammit both finished in fourth places.

17-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR