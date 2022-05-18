FAREWELL HMS DASHER AND HMS PURSUER ROYAL NAVY GIBRALTAR SQUADRON bid farewell to HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer yesterday.

ROYAL NAVY GIBRALTAR SQUADRON bid farewell to HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer

yesterday, Tuesday 17 May 2022.





HMS Cutlass and HMS Dagger, the squadron’s latest patrol boats, took the lead, closely

followed by HMS Dasher and Pursuer. After some high speed manoeuvres, the Royal Navy

Gibraltar Squadron escorted Dasher and Pursuer to the limit of BGTW and wished them a

safe voyage back to the UK.



Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton waved the P2000’s off from his

balcony in the Tower.



HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer will now continue their return journey back to the UK along

the coasts of Portugal, Spain and France.



