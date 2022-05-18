FAREWELL HMS DASHER AND HMS PURSUER ROYAL NAVY GIBRALTAR SQUADRON bid farewell to HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer yesterday.
The P2000’s arrived in Gibraltar in June 2020 in order to replace HMS Sabre and HMS
Scimitar after their long and rewarding duty protecting British Gibraltar Territorial Waters
(BGTW).
HMS Cutlass and HMS Dagger, the squadron’s latest patrol boats, took the lead, closely
followed by HMS Dasher and Pursuer. After some high speed manoeuvres, the Royal Navy
Gibraltar Squadron escorted Dasher and Pursuer to the limit of BGTW and wished them a
safe voyage back to the UK.
Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton waved the P2000’s off from his
balcony in the Tower.
HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer will now continue their return journey back to the UK along
the coasts of Portugal, Spain and France.
