After a two year absence from European competitions due to Covid EFSA Gibraltar has just taken part in the European Game Championships in Mindelo, Cabo Verde.

The competition was over four days and divided into two formats, the open and the national.

Fifty-eight anglers in eighteen teams from seven nations took part. The prime target was the spectacular and elusive blue marlin.

19-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR