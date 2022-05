St Bernard’s Lower Primary school held their second annual ‘Moroccan Day’ recently to coincide with the end of Ramadan and the festival of Eid.

The children and staff came to school dressed in traditional Moroccan dress and spent the day learning about Morocco, its culture and traditions which play such an important part in Gibraltar's own heritage and history.

