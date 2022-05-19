Hydrotherapy at St Martin’s School
Hydrotherapy utilises the properties of warm water to provide an effective mode of treatment and exercise for people with physical and sensory disabilities. It is the temperature of the water, which is maintained between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius, and the thermo-neutral effect which this has on the body, which makes this type of pool very different to your average swimming pool. The children who use this facility will benefit from the many significant, evidence based, benefits of this type of therapy, which include a reduction in muscle tone, spasticity and pain. Water can also be used to assist or resist joint movements which make it an ideal environment in which to carry out stretching and strengthening programs.
